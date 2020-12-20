Paulina Gretzky Shows Off 'Impressive' Golf Swing

DAMN.
Author:
Publish date:

It's a wintry Sunday just before Christmas in much of the world so let's take a moment to admire this sunny video of Paulina Gretzky showing off a pretty badass golf swing, as noted by our friends at Barstool Sports. 

On the first day of the Masters, Paulina Gretzky watches Dustin Johnson at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. 

On the first day of the Masters, Paulina Gretzky watches Dustin Johnson at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. 

Paulina's long-term partner is Dustin Johnson, winner of the 2020 Masters tournament, and from the looks of her form here—and this is clearly a casual outing since big sweatshirts aren't the most typical golfing attire—she and Johnson make a formidable couple out on the links.

As the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, of course, she comes by her athletic prowess naturally. That said, we're pretty sure Wayne couldn't rock Daisy Dukes or the colorful and tiny dress Paulina is wearing in her new Instagram shot above. And we're very sure no one would want him to.

Regarding her swing, Paulina has actually had plenty of practice. In this Golf Digest interview, she said she has "definitely played" and was "a total tomboy and loved sports."

She also said her father is impressed by her natural athletic ability. "Dad always says I was his best athlete," Paulina told Golf Digest. "I played softball until the sixth grade, and that’s when I said, ‘Dad, stop. I'm a girl.'"

And a stunning one, at that. Enjoy some choice pics from Paulina Gretzky's must-follow Instagram account below. 

No image description

Paulina Gretzky Promo
Sports

Paulina Gretzky Shows Off 'Impressive' Golf Swing

1954 Aston Martin DB2_4 Drophead Coupe Promo
Rides

This Classic Aston Martin Drophead Coupe Could Be Yours

Mansory Air Jordan Lawn Mower Promo
Gear

This Crazy Custom Lawn Mower Pays Tribute to Air Jordan XI Sneakers

Wine Holidays Promo
Food & Drink

10 Great Holiday Wines For $30 Or Less

Darina Mazdyuk Promo
Sports

Bellator Signs Russian Female Cage Fighter Who Knocked Out 529-Pound Male Opponent

Dan Henry 1962 Racing Chronograph Gold Promo
Style

Why This Watch May Be The Best Deal Under $300 Right Now

Jake Paul Conor McGregor Promo
Sports

Will Conor McGregor Actually Fight Jake Paul?

2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Promo 2
Rides

Behind The Wheel of the Glorious 2021 Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD

Jennifer Woodward Exposes Steelers Player Promo
Sports

TikToker Exposes Steelers Player With '10 Side Girls' in Viral Posts