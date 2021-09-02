Place Your Bets! MaximBet Is Now Live in Colorado

Get set, the ultimate destination for the hottest events and the coolest ways to play is here.

MaximBet

Those of you who follow us would know we’ve had something brewing. Now, we can FINALLY unveil MaximBet, our ultimate betting platform with an unrivaled loyalty program that’s going to help you unlock “money can’t buy” experiences.

First Off the Bench Is Colorado

If you’re living in the Centennial State, you can start placing your bets and earning rewards from today. Head to MaximBet now to claim your welcome offer of 100% deposit match bonus up to $1,000 and be entered to win adrenaline-rush experiences like racing a Ferrari or learning to fly a plane!

Located Elsewhere in the US?

Don’t worry, your time will come. Follow MaximBet on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to be the first to know when you get to join in the game.

Kicking It Off With a Contest

Oh and to celebrate the launch of MaximBet, did we mention you can enter for a chance to win a Big Game weekend away for you and three friends in LA in February worth a total of $50,000? Sorry, maybe we should have led with that.

We’re talking roundtrip flights from any U.S. city, three nights in a luxury hotel, VIP tickets to the Maxim Big Game Experience and of course, four tickets to the Big Game on February 13, 2022. Enter at biggamecontestla.com.

MaximBet

The Ultimate Betting Experience

We gave you a taste of what was in store for you when we released the launch video last month, but now you can get the lowdown on why MaximBet is going to become your new favorite home for sports betting.

Plus, with the NFL and college football seasons already underway, now is the best time to get some skin in the game!

Every league, every event: NFL. MLB. NBA. NHL. PGA. MMA. You name it. MaximBet has every league and every sport covered, so there’s always something big to make your day.

NFL. MLB. NBA. NHL. PGA. MMA. You name it. MaximBet has every league and every sport covered, so there’s always something big to make your day. Bet on the go: Unforgettable moments are just a tap away. Grab the MaximBet app for your phone, get your picks in on the go, and get closer to the action whenever the mood strikes.

Unforgettable moments are just a tap away. Grab the MaximBet app for your phone, get your picks in on the go, and get closer to the action whenever the mood strikes. 1x rollover requirement: Earning Free Bet Credits is easy. And so is turning them into cash. With a tiny 1x rollover requirement, you don’t have to bet much to get your hands on your winnings.

Earning Free Bet Credits is easy. And so is turning them into cash. With a tiny 1x rollover requirement, you don’t have to bet much to get your hands on your winnings. Sharp odds: No matter your game, you’ll find sharp odds and the best props for every event on the schedule, 365 days a year.

No matter your game, you’ll find sharp odds and the best props for every event on the schedule, 365 days a year. Easy payments: It’s easy to load your account and get going. MaximBet accepts Visa, Mastercard, Instant Bank Transfer and Skrill — with more options on the way.

Plus with customer support online to help you 24/7, MaximBet will always be there to ensure you have a flawless experience.

Get Rewarded for Every Bet

Big things will happen when you stick with MaximBet. Every bet you place inches you closer to the rewards you deserve with a loyalty program that puts you first. You can redeem your points for free credits or bank them up for access to exclusive, one-of-a-kind prizes and experiences. No matter which way you decide to play, from day one, you’ll feel like you’ve made it.

MaximBet

Experience the Maxim Lifestyle

We know backing your favorites is fun, but it’s the exclusive MaximBet experiences and events that you’ll be talking about for years to come. Think epic Maxim-like events, tours and tournaments, as well as stadium VIP boxes, celebrity meet-and-greets, parties filled with the best DJs/celebrities/models/music acts, and all-expenses-paid tours to Las Vegas, Miami, LA and New York City. All of which will be possible through MaximBet.

But Wait, We've Got One More Ace in the Hole

Sports betting not your thing? No problem. If you want the blaring jackpot bells of the slots or the chips stacking high in your favor at the virtual blackjack table, then stay tuned for the MaximBet casino, launching soon.

To get all the updates on Maximbet, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.