Race Through F1 History With This High-Octane Coffee Table Book
Whether you're recently hooked on Formula One after bingeing Netflix's Drive to Survive or a race week addict who remembers watching the Ayrton Senna-Alain Prost rivalry unfold in real time, Assouline's new coffee table book is a treat for anyone interested in the sport's high-octane history.
Featuring selections by veteran New York Times F1 reporter Brad Spurgeon, Formula 1: The Impossible Collection illustrates the 100 most important moments of this iconic sport since its gentlemen's club beginnings in 1950 to its current status as the world's most popular motorsport.
Legendary drivers, bosses and personalities like Niki Lauda, Michael Schumacher and, of course, record-setting seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton are highlighted through the recounting of racing achievements, historic finishes and technical innovations.
And because luxury is indelibly tied to F1 culture—look no further than this weekend's superyacht-surrounded Monaco Grand Prix—Assouline went all-out by presenting the tome with a hard clamshell case, metal plaque, and a red canvas tote.
Priced at $995, Formula 1: The Impossible Collection is available now.