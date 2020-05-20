Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Are Being Flooded With Fan Art

"Fan Art Appreciation. I love browsing my tagged photos to find the sketches, paintings, edits, and all that you creative beings come up with."

Camille Kostek is giving love back to fans who've penned, painted and rendered art featuring her and NFL boyfriend Rob Gronkowski.

The Maxim Hot 100 beauty and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who has been linked to the newly-minted Tampa Bay Buccaneer since 2015, shared a 10-slide Instagram gallery of pieces with her 780,000-person following.

“Fan Art Appreciation 🦋 I love browsing my tagged photos to find the sketches, paintings, edits, and all that you creative beings come up with 🧚‍♀️ Please comment your handle and the photo slide number so I can tag you !! I always say I have the best fans , because I truly do,” Kostek captioned the images.

The 28-year-old Kostek was the sole subject of six, but she and Gronk striking a variety of cutesy poses were featured in the other four.

As the New York Post notes, Kostek posted a tribute to Gronkowski in honor of his 31st birthday on May 14, writing, “You bring so much adventure, motivation, laughter, and love to my life. Cheers to more life."