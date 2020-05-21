Scottie Pippen 'Livid' At Michael Jordan Over Portrayal In 'The Last Dance'

Pippen is the latest Chicago Bull who is reportedly furious at the NBA GOAT.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan Getty Images

ESPN had a certified hit with The Last Dance, which finished its first run on May 17th (it comes out on Netflix this summer). While the docuseries covering the legendary 1996-1997 champion Chicago Bulls provided some relief to a sports-hungry audience, it has already drawn some serious backlash.

That's what happens when you give Michael Jordan an opportunity to settle every score he can think of—and Jordan apparently never lets go of a grudge, regardless of how petty it may seem to others. MJ targets Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen, however, they aren't taking their portrayals sitting down.

Retired power forward Grant has long been the man Jordan insists provided source material for The Jordan Rules, a tell-all about the Bulls' 90-91 season that portrayed his Airness in an unflattering light. Grant denies the accusation and hit back in a recent interview with ESPN:

It's only a grudge, man. I'm telling you, it was only a grudge. And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. When if you say something about him, he's going to cut you off, he's going to try to destroy your character.

Grant also said that "about 90% of" Last Dance was "B.S. in terms of the realness of it."

"It wasn't real," Grant continued, "because a lot of things [Jordan] said to some of his teammates, that his teammates went back at him. But all of that was kind of edited out of the documentary if you want to call it a documentary."

Scottie Pippen is also said to be fuming about his portrayal in The Last Dance.

Statements reportedly made on ESPN's Kap & Company podcast by host David Kaplan indicate Pippen isn't just mad at Jordan, he "is beyond livid."

Kaplan said Pippen is angry that Jordan called him "selfish." Pippen also supposedly did not "realize what he was getting himself into" when he agreed to participate in The Last Dance.

As for Grant, he's ready to straight-up fight about it, saying in a guest spot on the same podcast, "If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men. Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way."

The Last Dance begins streaming on Netflix July 19, 2020. We'll wait and see if fifty-somethings Grant and Jordan have some kind of cage match follow-up to settle scores.