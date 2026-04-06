The Top 10 Highest-Earning Athletes Of All Time

Michael Jordan leads the list that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, LeBron James and other all-time greats.

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan‘s GOAT status on the court is barely contested, but his standing as the highest-paid athlete of all time isn’t up for debate. Sportico‘s rankings of the sporting world’s 50 top earners is once again led by the six-time NBA champ, and the gap to second is only growing. Adjusted for inflation, Jordan’s career revenue now sits at an estimated $4.5 billion, besting runner-up Tiger Woods’ $2.9 billion career earnings by a staggering 56 percent.

According to Sportico, Jordan made an estimated $275 million in 2025, mostly from his perennial partnership with Nike. Since teaming up with the athleticwear behemoth in his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 1984, the “Swoosh”-emblazoned brand has grown from a barely profitable venture into one of the world’s most valuable enterprises, with a current market cap of $65.4 billion.

Jordan Brand, the MJ-dedicated subsidiary of Nike, made $7.3 billion alone last year. He has active, longtime endorsement deals with Gatorade, Hanes, and sports trading card producer Upper Deck, as well as strategic investments in Cincoro Tequila, DraftKings, and the 23XI NASCAR racing team. Jordan maintains a minority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, following the sale of his majority position for $3 billion in 2023. Jordan’s combined $90 million in NBA salaries represents around 2 percent of his total career earnings.

Spotico’s full list of the top 50 highest-paid athlete includes representation from almost every major spectator sport, and the billionaire-exclusive top 10 is nearly as diverse, featuring one other basketball player (GOAT contender LeBron James), as well stars from tennis, soccer, boxing, and golf—check them out below:

10. Floyd Mayweather – $1.57 Billion

Sport: Boxing

Country: USA

9. Roger Federer – $1.67 billion

Sport: Tennis

Country: Switzerland

8. David Beckham – $1.68 billion

Sport: Soccer

Country: UK

7. Jack Nicklaus – $1.83 billion

Sport: Golf

Country: USA

6. Arnold Palmer – $1.85 Billion

Sport: Golf

Country: USA

5. Lionel Messi – $1.99 Billion

Sport: Soccer

Country: Argentina

4. LeBron James – $2.03 Billion

Sport: Basketball

Country: USA

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – $2.52 Billion

Sport: Soccer

Country: Portugal

2. Tiger Woods – $2.88 Billion

Sport: Golf

Country: USA

1. Michael Jordan – $4.5 Billion

Sport: Basketball

Country: USA