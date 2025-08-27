Time For Kickoff: Breitling Becomes NFL’s First-Ever Luxury Watch Partner

Swiss watchmaker Breitling teams up with the National Football League for a multi-year partnership and launches two new NFL-themed watch collections.

(Breitling)

Breitling is making a power play, announcing a multi-year global partnership with the National Football League that names the Swiss brand the official timepiece partner of the NFL. The historic agreement is the first of its kind for both the NFL and a luxury watch brand.

To celebrate the new partnership, Breitling is releasing two new collections: the Chronomat Automatic GMT and the Endurance Pro. Each collection will feature 32 specially designed timepieces, one for each NFL team, decked out in the individual team’s official colors and logos. The new collections will be available during the 2025 NFL season at Breitling boutiques, authorized retailers, and on Breitling.com.

(Breitling)

This isn’t the first time Breitling has teamed up with the NFL. In the 1990s, the Swiss timepiece brand collaborated with the Baltimore Ravens on a special edition Breitling Chronomat, and last year it dropped limited edition Chronomats for every NFL team.

According to Renie Anderson, the NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, this latest partnership “unlocks new possibilities and value for the NFL, allowing us to set a new standard for our brand.” Anderson adds that they look forward to connecting with fans through “meaningful, lasting products and tailored experiences tied to some of the league’s biggest moments.”

(Breitling)

Breitling’s CEO, Georges Kern, added that partnering with the NFL is a “defining moment” for the brand. “The NFL brings people together: families, friends, entire communities,” says Kern. “It’s about the moments you share and the traditions you build over time. That’s what we wanted to reflect in these watches. It’s something you wear with pride and one day pass on, along with your love for the game.”

(Breitling)

The new partnership will give Breitling a presence at key NFL events, including Super Bowl LX, NFL Honors, and other marquee moments throughout the season. Breitling will also present custom timepieces to select winners at the 2026 NFL Honors. In support of the league’s global expansion efforts, Breitling will also debut NFL activations at their boutiques around the world, including in connection with the 2025 NFL International Games in São Paulo, Dublin, London, Berlin, and Madrid.