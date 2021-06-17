Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Share 'Madden NFL 22' Cover

Electronic Arts

Super Bowl LIV rival quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are ushering in the next generation of Madden NFL with the franchise's first dual-athlete cover in over a decade.

Aside from the cover art, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs' play callers are featured prominently alongside other stars like Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the stunning new gameplay trailer for Madden NFL 22.

“It’s been a great experience being on the cover of Madden NFL 22 with Patrick. We both share a love for the game of football and to be a part of this iconic franchise is very special,” said seven-time champ Brady. “This year’s game really captures the energy and unpredictability that you see on the field every Sunday and we’re excited for fans to experience it for themselves.”

“This is only the second time two athletes have been on the cover together and we’re both eager for fans to dig into Dynamic Gameday which makes the game more immersive, authentic and keeps it fresh year-round,” said Mahomes.

The game's latest installment will be available on both the latest and preceding consoles, but the latter group will be missing out on a number of new features in addition to superior graphics.

Gameday Atmosphere adds more variety to players' and fans' reactions to key plays for a more engaging experience, while a new Gameday Momentum mechanic ups the ante further with "M Factors" that can rattle your opponent or give the home field team an in-the-moment performance boost. Star-Driver AI provides, intricate, real world-backed data that can help you make strategic choices in-game.

Core game modes, such as the single-player "Face of the Franchise", Superstar KO co-op, and the new Ultimate Team, which allows for halftime adjustments, are shared across all consoles.

Due out August 20, Madden NFL 22 is available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 for $69.99, and Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC via Origin and Steam for $59.99.