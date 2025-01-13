Tyson Fury Announces Retirement From Boxing

The former heavyweight champion shared his blockbuster decision in an Instagram video.

(Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“The Gypsy King” is once again hanging up his gloves. Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, 36, announced his retirement from the sport less than a month after losing for a second consecutive time to Oleksandr Usyk.

“Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing,” Fury said in a short video posted to his Instagram account on January 13. “It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

This isn’t the first time Fury has retired from boxing, where he reigned as the heavyweight division’s best and most popular fighter for nearly a decade. In 2015, Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko, ending Klitschko’s nearly 10-year reign as champion, the second longest in history. Fury never lost a fight until he faced Usyk—the remarkably skilled former cruiserweight champion and Olympic Gold Medalist from Ukraine who is now widely considered the best heavyweight of his generation.

Fury entered his first fight with Usyk with an undefeated 34-0-1 record last May. The 6-foot-9 Brit suffered his first loss in that fight by split decision, and he lost by unanimous decision in the rematch in December.

Fury previously announced his retirement after defeating Dillian Whyte in April 2022, only to face Derek Chisora eight months later. He also announced retirements on social media in 2013 and 2017 that didn’t last long.

However, as fellow fighters like former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and UFC star Jorge Masvidal congratulated Fury in the comments section of his retirement post, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to un-retire for a fourth time. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has lately suggested that Fury will face fellow British superstar Anthony Joshua—who also lost twice to Usyk—in a lucrative bout at Wembley Stadium in 2025.