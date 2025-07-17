UFC 318: Watch The ‘Countdown’ Video For Dustin Poirier’s Final UFC Fight Vs. Max Holloway

Finishing their violent trilogy in New Orleans with the UFC BMF title at stake.

(UFC)

UFC 318 Countdown takes an inside look at the UFC’s return to New Orleans, where lightweight Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier enters the Octagon for his farewell fight against BMF champion Max “Blessed” Holloway to end their trilogy on this Saturday’s pay-per-view card. Poirier, the former UFC interim lightweight champion best known for defeating Conor McGregor two out of the three times they fought, faces off against Holloway for the BMF title at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, not far from Poirier’s hometown of Lafayette, La. Poirier aims to retire with a decisive victory over Holloway, while Holloway hopes to avenge his previous losses to the Louisiana legend.

The UFC clash caps off an action-packed Saturday for combat sports fans, as undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine defends his Ring Magazine, WBO, WBA and WBC titles in a rematch against British IBF champion Daniel Dubois at London’s Wembley Stadium that should start around 5 p.m. ET. Watch the UFC Countdown video for a closer look at Poirier’s final UFC fight, and check out everything else you need to know about the historic BMF battle below.

When is the Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway fight?

The UFC 318 fight between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway is this Saturday, July 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, July 19

Start time: Event begins at 6 p.m. ET

Fight time (approximate): Main card fights begin at 10 p.m. ET

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV channel/streaming: PPV via ESPN+ (Main fight card), ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ (Prelims), UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+ (Early prelims)

PPV price: $79.99

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Kevin Holland vs. Danial Rodriguez

Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull

Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin

Early Prelims (ESPN2, ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey