UFC Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones Would ‘Lead The Pack’ In Viral 100 Men Vs. 1 Gorilla Debate

“I would need a lot of help, but I think you get a bunch of the guys from the NFL roster, bunch of the heavier guys from the UFC roster, and we have that thing down in no time.”

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jon Jones is ready to go bananas and “lead the pack” as part of the 100 men versus one gorilla in the mythical online debate about whether 100 men could defeat a silverback gorilla with their bare hands.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion—who many believe is the greatest MMA fighter of all time—playfully offered up his Octagon skills in the imaginary challenge that ponders if 100 men could beat up an adult male silverback gorilla in a fight. For reference, the average silverback reportedly has the strength of 10 men and the crushing bite force of a grizzly bear, which registers at about 1,300 pounds per square inch.

During a recent interview withTMZ Sports, Jones suggested he could lead the charge, so long as he had some seriously brawny back-up from an elite squad of NFL players and UFC fighters. “I’d love to be one of the 100,” Jones declared. “I think it’s such a funny topic, though, it’s like everyone’s so serious about fighting this damn gorilla. What did the gorilla do to us? What did he do? It’s a funny debate.”

While most commenters on social media have argued that a gorilla would easily win this primate-vs-human death match, Jones is confident about his chances with the right group of human fighters.

“100 men definitely beats up a gorilla,” he said. “When you think about the intelligence of the human being, we conquered the planet. So the animals on it shouldn’t be a problem to us. I would need a lot of help, but I think you get a bunch of the guys from the NFL roster, bunch of the heavier guys from the UFC roster, and we have that thing down in no time. Let me lead the pack. Yeah, I’d like to be a part of the first wave if we did that. It’s so funny. What a topic, huh?”

Jones, the former UFC light-heavyweight legend who is rumored to be close to signing to fight longtime interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall to unify the titles, has often been called the UFC GOAT by top MMA insiders spanning from UFC boss Dana White to color commentator Joe Rogan. Watch Jones’s full TMZ interview about this very important topic below.