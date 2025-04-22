Why Golf May Be Better For You Than Pickleball, According To Science

Golf may just be the ultimate lifetime sport.

(Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

When it comes to long-term health, you may want to make like Paige Spiranac and reserve a golf tee time instead of hitting the pickleball court. Two new scientific studies suggest that golf is considerably easier on the body than the popular racquet sport for aging players, a group that accounts for 5.9 million active golfers, according to the National Golf Foundation.

According to a new MarketWatch report, a 2008 study of Swedish golfers and a 2020 American Heart Association study show that regular rounds of golf may reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by providing regular exercise and stress relief. Meanwhile, data released in 2024 by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons revealed that pickleball-related fractures were up 200 percent in the last 20 years. As of 2024, pickleball was the fastest growing sport in the U.S., with the number of players jumping from 4.8 million in 2021 to 8.9 million in 2023, according to USA Pickleball, per another study cited by NBC.

“While pickleball is a great sport, nothing is without risk,” the study’s lead author, Yasmine Ghatta told NBC during her last year of medical school at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando. While women are more likely than men to experience a fracture, particularly in the forearms and the hands, men were 2.3 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital, likely because men’s fractures tend to occur in the hip and femur, which more often necessitate a hospital stay.

Granted, pickleball is a low-impact sport, golf is arguably lower impact and comes with very similar social, physical and mental benefits. “Our research highlights that golf can help people achieve the physical activity they need. Golf also kept senior golfers active during the pandemic and supported their quality of life,” Dr Julia Kettinen, researcher and Golf Exercise Medicine Specialist, said at the 3rd International Congress on Golf and Health earlier this month.

“Even a single 18-hole round can offer significant cardiovascular and cognitive benefits, particularly for older adults, compared to regular walking,” she added. “Globally, more and more people are playing golf—over 100 million now—which is great for both individuals and populations.”