5 Low Profile Leather Sneakers To Wear Right Now

Common Projects Achilles Low Sneakers Courtesy

We’re all in favor of a well-stocked (but not overly crowded) footwear rotation, especially as you move through summer and closer to early fall. When you want to fill some holes in your footwear rotation—say, if you want sneakers to wear through the end of summer into fall—we’ve got just the ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Yes, that’s right. You need some low-profile leather sneakers in your life, the kind you can wear to grab on-the-go cocktails or to kick back at home. And of course, these minimal leather sneakers are designed to be worn in the dog days of summer through the fall months (when styled properly, of course). The right pair of subtly stylish, sleek sneakers should anchor plenty of outfits for easygoing style.

Whether you team them with a tee and olive chino shorts or with dark denim and a crewneck sweatshirt on a breezy fall day, a pair of trusty sneakers can do all the work you need ‘em to do while looking sharp as can be in the process. Fear not: When the leaves start to turn, these wear-with-anything sneakers needn’t go back in storage. Care for them properly, style them accordingly … and say hello to your new everyday kicks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Common Projects Achilles Low Sneakers

Courtesy

Perhaps these Common Projects sneakers spring to mind right away when you think of low-profile sneakers — after all, they’re much-loved and much-coveted for a reason, with a recognizable silhouette and detailing, plus the versatility to be worn with light wash denim or mid-weight fall chinos. $430

Bruno Magli Diaz Leather Sneakers

Courtesy

Made from premium calf leather in a rich navy colorway, think of these elevated, sleek leather sneakers as a suitable anchor alongside pieces you can wear through summer and into fall (so, olive chinos and a white Oxford shirt, or else a grey henley and tan five-pocket trousers). $129

GREATS Royale Nero

Courtesy

Turn towards Brooklyn-based GREATS to get sporty, refined and stylish leather sneakers in a classic black leather colorway. Consider the Royale in Nero to be the sort of sneakers that can anchor a tweed suit in the fall, or chino shorts and a breezy white T-shirt right now. $179

Oliver Cabell Low 1 White Leather Sneakers

Courtesy

Oliver Cabell makes luxury-minded sneakers and boots without the luxury price tag, so its Low 1 White Leather Sneakers are a reliable transitional sneaker move, ready to pair up with a denim shirt and grey chinos on casual late summer and early fall weekends. $205

SeaVees Legend Sneakers in Leather

Courtesy

SeaVees has always done a standout job at combining quality, affordability and a laidback sense of California cool (it’s in the brand’s DNA, after all). These low-profile leather sneakers are perfect for your end-of-summer style moves (wear ‘em to the beach or the boardwalk), and they’ll also serve you well when worn this fall with tobacco-colored chinos and your favorite chambray shirt. Oh, and for a limited time, they’re well under $100. $66