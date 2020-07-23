5 Stylish Loafers To Wear This Summer

Bruno Magli Riviera Suede Bit Loafers Courtesy

Take social distancing and today’s “work-from-anywhere” lifestyle, add the summer heat, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster if you’re not equipped properly with summer style essentials. Fear not. We found five great slip-on loafers for summer that are perfect for any heat wave, all suited for casual looks and long days by the pool or at the beach.

Of course, these picks are a handy alternative to sneakers when you need to dash out of the house, and you can slide them on to start your work day, too. The best part? Options abound at price points both high and low. Pick up your new favorite summer shoes right now.

Bruno Magli Riviera Suede Bit Loafers

Finding stylish loafers for under $200 just got substantially easier, thanks to Bruno Magli’s exclusive collection THE VAULT. Channel vacation-ready style by adding these shoes to your rotation -- they’ll work with a breezy suit or chinos shorts in equal measure. $198

Tod's Gomino Driving Shoes

An instantly recognizable pair of casual summer loafers, as fit for lounging on your back deck with a cocktail as they are for setting out behind the wheel. We love the summer-friendly colorway, too. $695

Cole Haan Wyatt Penny Drivers

Blend sporty style and classic appeal with these hybrid penny loafer driving shoes, featuring a cushioned footbed for comfort and driver pod outsole. Wear these with off-white trousers and a breezy blue linen shirt. $70

Quoddy RL Sport Penny Loafers

Quoddy’s Maine-based heritage makes a nice pairing as sold by J. Crew. These durable, rugged-yet-comfortable loafers wear more like sneakers than stuffy leather loafers, and that’s great news for your summer style indeed. All that’s missing is a J. Crew chambray shirt and chinos, right? $250

Rivieras Nice Matin Beige Leisure Shoes

The best pairing with Todd Snyder’s expertly cut trousers and polos for summer? These slip-ons, of course. Head to the chic NYC retailer to snag a pair of aptly-named leisure shoes. These are made from woven cotton and feature a sheepskin inner sole for comfort all season long. $150