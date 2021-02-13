Adidas ZX 2K Pure Pushes Boundaries of 'Maximalist' Sneaker Design
Adidas Originals has quite the penchant for shaking up your sneaker rotation in the best way, crafting innovative sneakers that are made for more than just sitting on display or in a closet. The Adidas ZX line is always pushing the limits, and the Adidas Originals ZX 2K Pure is a perfectly bold, new sneaker from the legendary athleticwear brand.
To get to the point, if you want to refresh your sneaker game with just a few clicks this season, swing on through Adidas to check out the latest ZX addition, which the brand calls “perfectly cluttered.”
Maximalist sneakers are the way to go these days if you want to inject some new life in your rotation, especially given the fact that the brand says they’re crafted from “seemingly disparate pieces.” That means they blend a ripstop netted upper with an entwining lace system, the brand’s famed BOOST midsole and a “zagging” heel.
Four colorway options boost the distinctive appeal of these sneakers, with options ranging from a black-grey-orange trio to a visually striking amber-ivory-cream white combination.
The end result is an angular pair of sneakers and just the latest to come out of the Adidas ZXience Center, which pushes the boundaries of design (as any lauded sneaker should). Make them your own and push the boundaries of your sneaker collection all the while.
If you want sneakers to stand out stylishly beneath everything from slim light wash denim to tapered black joggers, the Adidas Originals ZX 2K Pure are the way to go (in any color).
The sneakers, available online now, retail for the agreeable price of $150. At that going price, you can indulge in multiple pairs.