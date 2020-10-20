These 'Empire Strikes Back'-Themed Adidas Sneakers Are a Furry Tribute to Chewbacca

Adidas

Star Wars' most famous Wookie is the latest character to get an Adidas sneaker in the the German sportswear brand's ongoing 40th anniversary celebration of The Empire Strikes Back.

Like the Ultraboost "Yoda" and Top Ten Hi "Boba Fett," the Rivalry Hi "Chewbacca" basketball shoe is loaded with elements inspired by its namesake. The leather upper is literally brimming with strands of light brown synthetic hair, while the laces are crossed with a plastic piece resembling Chewy's ammo bandolier.

A lithograph-like portrait of the towering intergalactic warrior appears on the front of the tongue, the backside of which is stitched with a label commemorating the first Star Wars sequel. The sci-fi franchise's text logo is also split between each shoe with metal pieces placed on the laces closest to the toe. Beneath all of the nods to the movie is tri-tone "Raw Desert/Mesa/Chalk White" colorway and a rubber cupsole designed to provide flexibility.

Every Empire Strikes Back Adidas sneaker has been over the top—the Boba Fett-themed Top Ten Hi came with an attached pouch like the one equipped on the bounty hunter's utility belt, and the Yoda-inspired Ultraboost prominently featured Luke Skywalker's mystical green teacher wielding a light saber on the tongue. But with its abundance of fake Wookie fur, the Rivalry Hi "Chewbacca" is probably the collection's most extreme kick yet.

Presented in a collectible shoebox with a limited-edition poster and lace jewels, the Adidas x Chewbacca sneakers hit Adidas' website for $150 on October 22.