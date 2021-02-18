First Look at Agent Provocateur 'All Hours' Lingerie Video and Line

Following Agent Provocateur's festive holiday collection, the upscale lingerie brand is launching the All Hours range of pieces designed to be worn anytime the wearer wants to feel sexy—just take a look at the smoldering video above.

Heat-bonded fabrics, molded cups, triple-layer fabric wings, and cushioned hook and eye fastenings promise to sculpt, shape and support the body, whether the wearer is jaunting to the grocery store in a Volkswagen Corrado, walking their trio of silky Afghan Hounds, or fulfilling any other part of their daily routine.

In AP tradition, the five core designs are personified—these names come from character in novels penned by late romance novelist Jackie Collins.

Available in jet black dusky pink, "Paige" features Italian wet-look microfiber across pieces such as a molded plunge bra, three-piece piece sew-and-cut bra, and multiple briefs. "Lucky's" neutrally-colored sheer stretch tulle and brushed microfiber bring extra support to a high-apex wired bra and a 1980s-inspired Brazilian thong.

Jet black and powder white give Brigette's Japanese leavers lace and microfiber fabrics a more subdued, classic look. Meanwhile, the all-black "Ginah" design teases with stretch tulle, scalloped floral leavers lace throughout All Hours' largest selection of bras and bottoms.

Leni’s brings black and praline lurex lace, stretch Japanese leavers lace, and delicate fishnets to many of the aforementioned garments, as well as a signature body suit with and skin-baring open back.

“I wanted to shine a beacon on the multi-faceted lives of all women. We can’t be defined solely as either a mother, leader, or a girlfriend, said Agent Provocateur creative director. Sarah Shotton.

"In today’s society, we’re all those things and so much more. All Hours reflects this mindset of modern-day womanhood and adds another layer to women’s lingerie drawers. All Hours not only fits like a tailored glove but provides unmatched support and sensual appeal.”

Priced from $130 and up, the Agent Provocateur All Hours collection is available to purchase now online.