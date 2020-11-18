Sneak Peek At Agent Provocateur's Holiday Lingerie Collection

Tease the season.
British luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is bringing the heat to battle the cold in its Autumn/Winter 2020 campaign, festively dubbed "All Wrapped Up." Models Montana Cox and Nyasha Matonhodze pose in 20 sultry pieces designed with subtle seasonal accents in eye-catching images from the holiday campaign's lookbook, spotlighted in the photo gallery above.

A standout is the top-selling Lorna panty ($60), available in a special-edition glistening white and gold scalloping. Among the raciest is see-through Frostine tie-side brief ($80), complete with an embroidered "Let it Snow" slogan in the rear and playful snowball-style pom-poms. 

On the other end of the spectrum is the Joan brief ($60), balconette underwired bra ($130) and suspender ($95) combo, billed as a look for the "body-con" obsessed. Other highlights include the animal-printed Marney one-piece swimsuit ($495), Kassidie silk kimono ($945), and cozy Classic pajama top ($465) and bottoms ($350) . 

After perusing the photos above, check out AP's full holiday collection online

