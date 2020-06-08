This Eco-Conscious Dive Watch Is Made From Recycled Fishing Nets

Alpina has teamed with sustainable startup Gyre Watch on a striking new twist on the storied Swiss brand's Seastrong Diver watch.

Alpina

Alpina has teamed up with sustainable startup Gyre Watch to create a stunning new variant of the Swiss brand's Seastrong Diver. Gyre Watch will craft its forthcoming SeaCleaner by pulling recycled material from gyres, which are circular ocean currents that trap waste.

With a similar eco-friendly motivation in mind, the Alpina Gyre's 44mm composite case is made up of 70 percent fishing net-sourced plastic and 30 percent carbon fiber.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Alpina

An AL-525 automatic movement with a 38-hour reserve tells the time down to the second, as well as the date via a window at the 3 o'clock position.

The blue mother of pearl dial with applied silver indices is protected by a scratch-sapphire crystal that's water-resistant up to 1,000-foot depths. Two other versions with a lighter blue dial and different straps made from recycled plastic and apple waste are also available, Acquire reports.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Priced at $1,395, each of the three Alpina Gyre colorways will be limited to just 1,883 pieces, a reference to the year that Alpina was founded. Alternatively, you can get a Gyre SeaCleaner for $223 via Kickstarter.