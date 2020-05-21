Converse and Carhartt WIP Debut Chuck 70 Made From Recycled Workwear

The latest Converse collab is constructed from used jackets, pants and overalls.

Converse

Converse Renew was announced less than a year ago, but the Nike-owned brand's eco-friendly program has already tapped Carhartt's Work in Progress (WIP) streetwear division to once again beef up the Chuck 70.

Converse

The sustainably-sourced variant of the classic, basketball-born silhouette was crafted from single-source upcycled textiles from the famed American clothing outfitter. UK-based vintage fashion retailer Beyond Retro provided 1,000 pre-owned Carhartt work jackets, pants and overalls that were sorted by color into Navy, Black and Brown before being butterfly-cut to create the Chuck 70 shoe panels.

Converse

The panels were then sewn together using Carhartt WIP's rugged stitch. Other features include the Chuck 70's outsole-bolstering toe bumper, a Carhartt badge on the tongue, a spackled tread, and a Converse All Star Chuck Taylor Renew heel label.

Converse

Converse announced the Renew initiative last year, which includes the Renew Canvas process used in this collab. The first Renew Denim collection has also been successful, having recycled over 71 tons of the material.

Converse

A third Renew Cotton process promises to incorporate cotton canvas waste culled from other manufacturers into a composite made from 40 percent recycled cotton and polyester. In total, Converse Renew has diverted more than 180,000 textile items from landfills.

The limited-edition Converse x Carhartt WIP Renew Chuck 70 drops on Converse and Carhartt WIP's websites on May 28 for an undisclosed price.