Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Revolutionary Accutron Watch

"ACCUTRON: From the Space Age to the Digital Age" tells the story of a game-changing luxury timepiece.

The internal workings of the first Accutron Assouline

The Space Age dawned with the Sixties and styles followed suit with futuristic looks and innovations—like the first watch based on electronic Accutron watch technology.

The Accutron was introduced in New York City in 1960 and that model, the Spaceview, was a big hit. It was also something new to the market and sometimes originality matters, as it has since become a watchmaking icon. No less than Elvis Presley was a fan.

Elvis and his Accutron Assouline

In 2020—sixty years after the first Spaceview was introduced—another innovative Accutron was revealed: A brand new, groundbreaking electrostatic-powered watch just as original and forward-looking in concept as the original was in its day.

Assouline

ACCUTRON: From the Space Age to the Digital Age is a new book from luxury publishers Assouline that tells the story of Accutron timepieces from their invention through the model's relaunch in 2020.

Authored by Hodinkee editor Editor-in-Chief Jack Forster, and co-authored and edited by Aaron Sigmond, this collectible book digs into not just the brand's history and the tech that helped put it on the leading edge of watch design but what the publisher also terms "the Accutron lifestyle and its new generation of precision timekeeping."

Assouline

In six detailed chapters, the authors dig into the conception of the Accutron and why it holds its unique position in watchmaking history. They also go into how this major innovation became an integral part of early space travel and the Accutron's use in the military in other ways as well.

Publishing house cofounder Prosper Assouline said in a press release that “Accutron is recognized as one of the most coveted brands in the world, and we are proud to display its ongoing legacy within the pages of this beautifully made book."

Assouline

“Having the opportunity to partner with such a legendary brand," Assouline continued, "particularly during its milestone anniversary, is a special honor—one we are able to share with our readers for years to come."

You can buy ACCUTRON: From the Space Age to the Digital Age by itself for $75 on Assouline.com. There's also a deluxe, boxed, limited edition version of the book that comes with a limited-run Accutron Spaceview 2020 timepiece.

The watch and book are individually numbered up to 300. The Spaceview 2020 is just as striking as the original release and with a stainless-steel case and bezel along with the model's signature green dial on a black and green-stitched leather strap.

The box set is available on HODINKEE.com and at exclusive Accutron dealers. It retails for $4,000. Learn much more here: www.assouline.com.