Audemars Piguet Celebrates 150 Years With Royal Oak Offshore In Vivid Green Ceramic

The Offshore gets a green ceramic update (above a black ceramic middle case) and a tri-tone design.

(Audemars Piguet)

150 years of illustrious timekeeping from Audemars Piguet will surely bring with it a fair share of surprise luxury watch releases from the horologist, and the new Royal Oak Offshore Self-winding Chronograph is the latest to join the roster.

(Audemars Piguet)

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is prized and distinctive enough in its own right (witness the recent Royal Oak x KAWS timepiece, for instance), and the Royal Oak Offshore plays off that lineage while retaining a “beefier, heavier and bolder” look, watch experts note. Since its introduction in the 1990s, the watch experts at Bob’s Watches note that the Royal Oak Offshore has “successfully carved out its space in the luxury watch landscape,” making it a fitting choice for an anniversary-centric timepiece.

To toast 150 years of Audemars Piguet, the Royal Oak Offshore gets a green ceramic update (above a black ceramic middle case) and a tri-tone design with eye-catching sub-dials. The dial itself (offset by 18-carat white gold hour-markers) boasts a dark green “Méga Tapisserie” finish, and the bezel, pushers and crown receive a shot of deep green.

(Audemars Piguet)

Equally notable is the textured dark green leather strap, finished with contrast stitching (a black rubber strap is also offered, for those who prefer a more minimal touch). But what’s most notable about the latest AP watch (other than its eye-popping $58,400 price tag) is its bold case shape, 43mm case size and 40-jewel Calibre 4401 movement.

(Audemars Piguet)

The self-winding movement features a power reserve of 70 hours, as Audemars Piguet notes this “sportive wristwatch presents a bold three-toned design combining black and green ceramic.” As to that distinctive combination, the watchmaker also notes that textured dial “strikingly echoes these hues for a robust yet harmonious design.” With a suitably elevated price tag to match, the latest Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore hints at even bigger things to come from the Swiss watchmaker as it nods to years of timekeeping excellence.