KAWS Put His Spin On The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak With ‘Companion’ Watch

Art meets horology in fine form.

In a chase for the latest and greatest, art collectors and watch enthusiasts very well might have something in common: A relentless pursuit for rarity. Eye-catching timepieces like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak are even art unto themselves, best exemplified by the new AP x KAWS Royal Oak Concept ‘Companion’ Watch.

Artist Brian Donnelly, better known for decades as KAWS and just as well-known for his Companion character (a sort of spin on a certain cartoon mouse) brings the motif to a limited-edition 43mm version of the Royal Oak. It blends the trappings of the iconic watch silhouette with the world of high art.

KAWS is no stranger to genre-blurring collaboration, working with brands up and down the scale from Uniqlo to The North Face to BAPE and Dior while exhibiting his sculptures alongside pop art from the likes of Andy Warhol in recent years. The partnership isn’t without buzz: GQ called it the “hypiest watch of the year,” with a $226,000 price tag to match.

A 3D edition of KAWS’ somewhat menacing Companion figure adorns the dial within the sandblasted titanium case, pressing on the dial itself, while the timekeeping mechanism now rests on the edge of the dial. The change in structure of the timekeeping display offers an “unobstructed view of this cartoon-like character in shades of grey,” Audemars Piguet said.

To be more specific, the timepiece is powered by hour and minute hands that rotate around the periphery of the movement and dial via the new hand-wound Calibre 2979.

The haute horologist further noted that the timepiece “explores new creative territories,” and that sentiment surely seems accurate. The bold watch rests on a light grey textured calfskin strap and comes with an additional dark grey calfskin strap. Of the full titanium watch and its distinctive look, Audemars Piguet says the watch “is imbued with the aesthetic DNA of the New York-based artist.”

Audemars Piguet added that the watch reflects Donnelly’s efforts to experiment with material, shape and size in his own artwork, quite literally dialed down into a precise and much buzzed-about timepiece. It likely won’t stick around for long, at least if watch collectors and art obsessives have their way: Just 250 editions of the new AP x KAWS Royal Oak Concept Companion Tourbillon are available via price upon request.