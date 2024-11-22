KAWS Put His Spin On The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak With ‘Companion’ Watch

Art meets horology in fine form.

Nov 22, 2024
(Audemars Piguet)

In a chase for the latest and greatest, art collectors and watch enthusiasts very well might have something in common: A relentless pursuit for rarity. Eye-catching timepieces like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak are even art unto themselves, best exemplified by the new AP x KAWS Royal Oak Concept ‘Companion’ Watch.

Artist Brian Donnelly, better known for decades as KAWS and just as well-known for his Companion character (a sort of spin on a certain cartoon mouse) brings the motif to a limited-edition 43mm version of the Royal Oak. It blends the trappings of the iconic watch silhouette with the world of high art.

(Audemars Piguet)

KAWS is no stranger to genre-blurring collaboration, working with brands up and down the scale from Uniqlo to The North Face to BAPE and Dior while exhibiting his sculptures alongside pop art from the likes of Andy Warhol in recent years. The partnership isn’t without buzz: GQ called it the “hypiest watch of the year,” with a $226,000 price tag to match.

(KAWS)

A 3D edition of KAWS’ somewhat menacing Companion figure adorns the dial within the sandblasted titanium case, pressing on the dial itself, while the timekeeping mechanism now rests on the edge of the dial. The change in structure of the timekeeping display offers an “unobstructed view of this cartoon-like character in shades of grey,” Audemars Piguet said.

(Audemars Piguet)

To be more specific, the timepiece is powered by hour and minute hands that rotate around the periphery of the movement and dial via the new hand-wound Calibre 2979.

(Audemars Piguet)

The haute horologist further noted that the timepiece “explores new creative territories,” and that sentiment surely seems accurate. The bold watch rests on a light grey textured calfskin strap and comes with an additional dark grey calfskin strap. Of the full titanium watch and its distinctive look, Audemars Piguet says the watch “is imbued with the aesthetic DNA of the New York-based artist.”

(Audemars Piguet)

Audemars Piguet added that the watch reflects Donnelly’s efforts to experiment with material, shape and size in his own artwork, quite literally dialed down into a precise and much buzzed-about timepiece. It likely won’t stick around for long, at least if watch collectors and art obsessives have their way: Just 250 editions of the new AP x KAWS Royal Oak Concept Companion Tourbillon are available via price upon request.

Mentioned in this article:

Read This Next

The 2025 Pirelli Calendar Is ‘Returning To The Idea Of Showing Skin’

The 2025 Pirelli Calendar Is ‘Returning To The Idea Of Showing Skin’

By Maxim

Maxim’s Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Party Features The Chainsmokers & Diplo

Maxim’s Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Party Features The Chainsmokers & Diplo

By Maxim

Dolce & Gabbana + Skims Launch Sultry Campaign With Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Dolce & Gabbana + Skims Launch Sultry Campaign With Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Barker

By Maxim

Serving Up The American Dream

Serving Up The American Dream

By Maxim

20 Bond Girls Behind the Scenes Photos

20 Bond Girls Behind the Scenes Photos

By MovieMaker Magazine

Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show’s history

Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show’s history

By TheGrio

Zendaya, Zoe Saldaña and more appear in Vanity Fair’s 2025 Hollywood issue

Zendaya, Zoe Saldaña and more appear in Vanity Fair’s 2025 Hollywood issue

By TheGrio

Beyoncé’s Reign Continues: A Deep Dive into the 2025 Grammy Nominations

Beyoncé’s Reign Continues: A Deep Dive into the 2025 Grammy Nominations

By Popviewers

As Soon As Men See Her Without Her Clothes On, They Stop Dating Her

As Soon As Men See Her Without Her Clothes On, They Stop Dating Her

By Chip Chick