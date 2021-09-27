September 28, 2021
Bell and Ross BR 05 Skeleton Gold (3)

The majority of Bell & Ross' BR-05 collection employs simple dials and entirely stainless steel constructions to create a minimalist aesthetic, including this new GMT addition

With regard to the rest of the range, the limited-edition BR 05 Skeleton Gold either stands out or doesn't fit in, depending on your perspective. Either way, it's definitely distinguished. 

Bell and Ross BR 05 Skeleton Gold (1)

Each of the 99 examples contains 155 total grams of 18K rose gold—around $6,255 worth of the precious metal alone. But of course, buyers will pay the full $34,700 list price for build quality and the venerated Bell & Ross brand name. 

Measuring 40mm, the case is satin-finished case matches the skeletonized dial and the exposed innards of the BR-CAl.322 automatic mechanical movement.

In fact, the only visible components that aren't finished in rose gold are a few gears and the inside of the hands, which are filled with Super-LumiNova for readability in low light. If you need to dial down the bling factor, the gold bracelet can be swapped for an included sporty black rubber strap. 

The Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton Gold is available to order online now right here.  

No image description

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 8.59.16 AM
News

'The Conjuring' House Is Selling For $1.2 Million

8 hours ago
american-gladiators-crop-GettyImages-243052
Entertainment

An 'American Gladiators' Reboot Is Coming—And This Time It Will Feature WWE Stars

9 hours ago
Bell and Ross BR 05 Skeleton Gold (3)
Style

Bell & Ross' New Skeleton Watch Is Made With 155 Grams of Glorious Gold

10 hours ago
Nina Agdal promo
News

Supermodel Nina Agdal Shares 'Naked' Mirror Selfie

10 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker Promo
Sports

Watch Baltimore Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Break NFL Record With Game-Winning Field Goal

11 hours ago
2021-03-11-AcidLeague-Proxies-Pour-Shots-Alsace
Food & Drink

The Best White Wines for Cool Fall Days

12 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Split
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Quits Music Career, Announces Farewell Tour

14 hours ago
volkanovski-v-ortega-promo-GettyImages-1342580832
Sports

Alexander Volkanovski Dominates, Nick Diaz Comes Up Short At UFC 266

Sep 26, 2021
Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes.
Entertainment

Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk and Singer Grimes Break Up After 3-Year Relationship

Sep 26, 2021