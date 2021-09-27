Bell & Ross' New Skeleton Watch Is Made With 155 Grams of Glorious Gold

The majority of Bell & Ross' BR-05 collection employs simple dials and entirely stainless steel constructions to create a minimalist aesthetic, including this new GMT addition.
With regard to the rest of the range, the limited-edition BR 05 Skeleton Gold either stands out or doesn't fit in, depending on your perspective. Either way, it's definitely distinguished.
Each of the 99 examples contains 155 total grams of 18K rose gold—around $6,255 worth of the precious metal alone. But of course, buyers will pay the full $34,700 list price for build quality and the venerated Bell & Ross brand name.
Measuring 40mm, the case is satin-finished case matches the skeletonized dial and the exposed innards of the BR-CAl.322 automatic mechanical movement.
In fact, the only visible components that aren't finished in rose gold are a few gears and the inside of the hands, which are filled with Super-LumiNova for readability in low light. If you need to dial down the bling factor, the gold bracelet can be swapped for an included sporty black rubber strap.
The Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton Gold is available to order online now right here.