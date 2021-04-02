Bell & Ross is Ready For Takeoff With GMT Pilot Watch

The color scheme and oversized numerals are inspired by cockpit instruments.
Bell & Ross BR 03-93 GMT (3)

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Bell & Ross was founded with a passion for aviation, so it's refocusing the signature GMT Instrument with an emphasis on in-flight readability for 2021. 

Bell & Ross BR 03-93 GMT (2)

For the first time, the familiar 42mm steel square case in red and black features a bi-directional rotating bezel with a 24-hour scale. 

Inside the new BR 03-93 GMT, oversized photoluminescent numerals and indexes pop with contrast against the black sunray dial and orange-accented GMT hand, echoing the colors of instruments found in aircraft cockpits. The timepiece is offered with two straps made of black calfskin leather and black synthetic fabric, respectively. 

Bell & Ross BR 03-93 GMT (4)

The BR-CAL.303 automatic mechanical movement provides hours, minutes, central seconds and a 24-hour clock in thee different time zones. The movement, case and airtight sapphire crystal are rated for 100 meters of water resistance. 

Bell & Ross BR 03-93 GMT (1)

Even in photos, the BR 03-93 appears easy to read, especially when compared with 2020's BR 03-92 White Camo edition, which sported a wintry pattern that could be characterized as a bit busy. 

Priced at $4,200, the BR 03-93 GMT is available to purchase on Bell and Ross' website now. 

