Bell & Ross Debuts Titanium Watch With New In-House Movement

A first for the watchmaker.

(Bell & Ross)

Striking the right balance between aesthetics and performance is what the best watchmakers tend to do, and the natural end point has arrived for Bell & Ross: The new BR-X5 Black Titanium hits the right notes with an all-new, in-house movement.

While timepieces like the Bell & Ross BR-X3 have come in new colors and specifications periodically, this marks the first time Bell & Ross deviates from movements made by companies like Kenissi.

Rugged tool watch inspiration continues to arrive in spades for Bell & Ross, which has taken design cues from high-end motorcycles (among other fields).

(Bell & Ross)

It’s what’s inside that truly counts in this case though, and that happens to be the Calibre BR-CAL.323. Manufacture movement.

The movement boasts a 70-hour power reserve and automatic mechanical timekeeping, and it’s also COSC-certified.

(Bell & Ross)

This watch is similarly hard-wearing, boasting a 41mm Grade 2 microblasted titanium case in a distinctive square-meets-round shape from Bell & Ross.

(Bell & Ross)

Plus, the sandwich-style case, with its hollowed-out design, nicely complements the ultra-lightweight titanium build.

(Bell & Ross)

Available on a titanium or sporty black rubber strap, Bell & Ross calls its latest and greatest timepiece “an exceptional watch, guaranteed for 5 years.”

That guarantee of performance should prove worth the wait, as it’s now available for pre-order at Bell & Ross for $9,900, with delivery on the way in June. Look forward to a revamped wrist game ASAP.