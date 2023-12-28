Bell & Ross Updates BR-03 Watch With Sleek ‘Black Steel’ Edition

Now in a smaller 41mm design.

(Bell & Ross)

For some time in the world of luxury watches, bigger was often better: The larger the dial or more bold the design, the more prized the timepiece. The pendulum in terms of case design has swung back down in recent years for dress watches, but what about the trusty tool watch?

If Bell & Ross is any indication, then the retooled BR-03 in a new Black Steel edition is something to go off, complete with a smaller case size and new fabrication.

While Bell & Ross debuted an eye-catching $115K Cyber Skull watch earlier this fall, the BR-03 Black Steel leans more towards rugged everyday wear, with the specs to match.

More Maxim Videos

Those specs include a sleek yet tough satin-polished stainless steel case, along with 100 meters of water resistance (and yes, the case appears just as dependable, even in a smaller format).

(Bell & Ross BR-03 Golden Heritage/Courtesy of Bell & Ross)

The Black Steel version is one of three total updates to the BR-03, including Blue Steel and Golden Heritage additions.,

Each watch features that revamped 41mm case design, plus the 54-hour power reserve of the Calibre BR-CAL.302 movement within.

According to the watchmaker, the trio of refreshed options “play the modernity card… offering an on-trend, neo-retro look.”

(Bell & Ross)

And while it doesn’t boast quite as much functionality as the Bell & Ross BR-03 GMT (released this past spring), the Black Steel iteration should still deliver handily in matters of rugged style and wearability.

(Bell & Ross)

The collection is at the core of the watchmaker’s entire utilitarian offering, which draws on design and functionality touch points from the military, aviation and aerospace industries.

The BR-03, in fact, “embodies the brand’s identity and symbolizes its style, thanks to its iconic “circle in a square with four screws motif,” Bell & Ross noted, and the downsized case still highlights that prowess.

(Bell & Ross)

Like other Bell & Ross offerings, its distinctive large numerals and luminescent coatings across the dial deliver legibility for performance in extreme conditions.

(Bell & Ross)

Two included straps (a black rubber option and a synthetic black fabric strap) drive home both the minimal style and outdoor-ready performance of this updated version of a classic.

While a larger dial is certainly more eye-catching, the latest from Bell & Ross makes the case that good things don’t have to go over the top every time: They just need to deliver in matters of rugged design and looks when called upon, and the BR-03 Black Steel hits the mark.