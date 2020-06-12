Bentley & Breitling Launch Striking Chronomat Sports Watch

Breitling

The Bentley x Breitling partnership has paid off again with a steely new Chronomat sports watch, created to celebrate 17 years of working together.

The stainless steel Chronomat B01 42 Bentley has a 42 millimeter case and a striking green dial that contrasts nicely with black subdials. It's also got a unique stainless steel Rouleaux bracelet and features Bentley engraving on the clear, sapphire case back.

Regarding the release of the Bentley x Breitling Chronomat, Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark noted how the brands shared "illustrious heritages which have been the bedrock of future world-leading technological and design developments."

"From the onboard technology which defines Bentleys as the ultimate luxury grand tourers," said Hallmark, "to the passenger environment that maximizes comfort and unrivaled luxury, our new range of models all derive inspiration from our history while driving our vision forward into the future.”

This luxury timepiece, Hallmark said, "exemplifies this commitment to honoring our authentic values while creating a new and enduring icon for today’s modern customers."

Bentley x Breitling Chronomat Specs

Water-resistance to 200 meters (660 ft)

Unidirectional bezel

Screw-locked crown

Crystal Cambered sapphire, glare-proofed

Self-winding mechanical movement

Up to 70 hours power reserve

Chronographs: 1/4th second chronograph, 30-minute, and 12-hour totalizers.

The steel-green Chronomat B01 42 Bentley retails for $8,100. Learn more here: Breitling.com.