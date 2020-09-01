Blundstone Marks 150 Years of Adventure Boots With Upgraded #150 Model

Courtesy

There are milestones in craftsmanship and quality that deserve to be celebrated, and 150 years of producing some of the most rugged adventure boots on the planet is now being marked by Australia’s Blundstone boot brand with its limited edition #150 Boots, available online today.

The classic, instantly recognizable Blundstone design is inspired by the brand's #500 Chelsea Boots. Front and back pull tabs, easy-to-wear elastic side inserts and a profile that works with dark denim, chore pants, or heck, even wool trousers for fall. These durable and remarkably comfortable pull-on boots are designed for city streets, rugged trails, and practically everywhere in between.

The #150 Boots kick things up a notch with durable auburn leather and a bronze-colored interior lining that’s hand screen-printed and stamped. The pull tabs also featured the #150 marking, setting them apart from the rest of your fall boot rotation. The auburn leather takes inspiration from the wilds of Australia, while the brand says the bronze lining elevates things beyond the everyday.

It all comes together quite handsomely and in a manner befitting a company that first began making boots in the 1800s. Blundstone’s Tasmania roots also shine through, seeing as they’re still family-owned--a rare feat these days in any industry, much less fashion and footwear.

These aren’t your average pair of boots, and the slightly higher price tag ($209.95) reflects that. If you're feeling them, do yourself a favor and invest in a pair of boots designed to pay homage to a remarkable milestone.