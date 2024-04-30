Breitling Debuts Exclusive Superocean Automatic Edition

Available exclusively in North America.

(Breitling)

Being at the right place at the right time is often paramount in the world of luxury watches, and that’s no more true than with Breitling’s latest Superocean Automatic debut.

The luxury Swiss watchmaker is now offering a new limited-edition version of the Breitling Superocean Automatic, but here’s the catch: The timepiece, limited to just 200 striking pieces, is only available in the United States and Canada.

(Breitling)

It can be found online at Breitling as well as Breitling retailers and boutiques, but despite its scarcity, it’s actually not a hard watch to spot.

It takes on a vivid and chic look, more flashy than, say, the Breitling Superocean Heritage ’57 (with its Scottish Highlands inspiration).

(Breitling)

The stainless steel 36mm case is set on a white rubber strap for a nice hybrid of dressy and sporty appeal, while the bright white dial is the star of the show.

True to form, Breitling took performance cues from its archives, including the 1960s and 1970s-era SuperOcean Slow Motion and (as the watchmaker says), the “Slow Motion’s simplified tool-watch philosophy.”

(Breitling)

The watchmaker also noted that the new timepiece features other design “Easter eggs” of sorts that nod to the original, including a square minutes hand and a circular-tipped seconds hand (an homage to the original 6’o-clock SlowMotion window).

“While it has been revised to meet the needs of modern wearers by adding modern features, a keen eye will spot several design nods to the original,” Breitling said, adding that the watch also boasts a high-contrast minute scale.

(Breitling)

With SuperLumiNova-coated indices, an elegant contrast bezel and water resistance down to 300 meters (1,000 feet), the new Breitling Superocean Automatic also serves handsomely as a day-to-night, diving excursion-to-cocktails sort of watch.

“The Superocean Automatic perfectly balances the nostalgia of its heritage while making fresh new waves,” Breitling said.

And the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 17 movement, with its 38-hour power reserve, ensures accurate timekeeping every second of the way.

If scarcity drives demand, it might not be long before all 200 pieces of this refined-yet-adventure-ready watch fly off shelves (in North America, at least).