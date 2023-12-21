Breitling’s Superocean Heritage ‘57 Highlands Watch Line Is Inspired By The Scottish Countryside

Available in four colors culled from the rugged wilds of Scotland’s Highlands.

Going boldly where there is no trail and blazing a path — be it by land or by sea — requires the right tools for the job, and then a little something extra. That holds especially true when it comes to the instrument on your wrist, a pursuit Breitling continues to pursue with the latest additions to its precisely crafted Superocean Heritage line.

The Breitling Superocean Heritage ’57 Highlands Capsule Collection manages to look back in the rearview mirror and forward into the future all at once, drawing design inspiration the rugged wilds of the Scottish Highlands.

The Breitling lineup is already plenty purpose-built from top to bottom, from its Chronomat GMT Series to the flight-inspired Avenger Collection, and the Superocean Heritage ’57 collection straddles the line between air, land and sea.

The watchmaker looked to its illustrious past with a very specific goal in mind: To “evoke a very specific feeling of walking in the Scottish Highlands,” Breitling CEO Georges Kern said in a statement announcing the new line . “From the moment you set out in a tweed jacket and wool sweater, to a day spent roaming windswept cliffs, to that welcome return home to warm up by a crackling fire, dog at your side.”

Each of the four watches harken back to the 1950s-era launch of the Superocean, this time taking on the varied and rich color palate of the Highlands: The four dials represent the meeting between land and sea that delivers so many evocative visuals.

Mid-Century Modern triangular indices encircle the dial, while colors like mustard, beige and green call to mind Scotland’s breathtaking landscape.

The most distinctly Scottish touch of all might be the inclusion of a second strap: Not just any second strap, but one made from silk and wool in an homage to Scottish tweed.

The effect is pleasingly rugged and plays off functional features like its shock-resistant bezel and stainless steel case.

Within the watch, the 42-hour power reserve of the Breitling Caliber 10 movement delivers precise timekeeping, and each timepiece is a retro-tinged 38mm in diameter.

Breitling rightly notes that the collection (which clocks in at $6,250) is “is all about style and function,” an ethos that should hold true “whether you’re out strolling along a craggy shoreline, taking shelter in a country inn, or just navigating your daily life.”

The latest addition to the Breitling lineup sounds like it’s plenty well designed for the road that lies ahead, especially across the pond in the stunning wilds of Scotland.