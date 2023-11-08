Breitling Debuts Aviation-Inspired Avenger Collection

Take to the skies in style.

(Breitling)

Precision and performance are paramount on the road, in the air and deep at sea, but especially in the skies, and that’s been a boon in terms of inspiration for Breitling. Be it a Breitling Navitimer honoring the world’s first jumbo jet or a sleek GMT watch made to traverse the globe, purposeful performance is a key part of the equation.

That same adage holds true with the new Breitling Avenger Collection, a series of redesigned chronograph, automatic and GMT watches built for speed, style and stellar timekeeping.

(Breitling)

At the heart of the redesign, particularly with its chronograph models, is the “powerhouse” Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 movement, along with what the famed watchmaker calls “sleek aviation detailing” and durable materials that can stand up to wear and tear.

(Breitling)

The company has long taken its role in the world of aviation with the utmost seriousness, dating back to third-generation founder Willy Breitling’s HUIT Aviation Department, tasked with making both pilots’ chronographs and aviation instruments.

“The Avenger was created to stand up to the relentless conditions of a jet cockpit and to support pilots in demanding aerial maneuvers. Its redesign demanded nothing less,” Breitling CEO Georges Kern said “This collection pairs all the performance with sophisticated, modern aviation style.”

(Breitling)

The collection, accordingly, offers plenty of variety in terms of both performance and style: Enthusiasts can select from the 44mm Avenger B01 Chronograph, the Avenger Automatic GMT (also clocking in at 44mm) and the Avenger Automatic 42.

(Breitling)

And since it’s what’s inside that counts for plenty, the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 boasts a 70-hour power reserve.

For durability and versatility in spades, each watch is equipped with a plethora of strap options: Take your pick between a military leather strap featuring a folding pin buckle, or a three-row stainless-steel bracelet.

There are also plentiful pricing options, with the Avenger Collection retailing from $4,600 to $9,500. Taking to the skies just got even more stylish, durable and performance-minded.