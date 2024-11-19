Bremont Launches Limited Edition Trio Of Iceland-Inspired Supermarine GMT Watches

Available in three arctic hues, the timepieces channel the “diverse and unforgiving rugged landscapes of Iceland.”

(Bremont)

With Bremont, it seems that the watchmaker manages to outdo itself (in the best way possible) right when you thought its upper limit had been reached. And with the new Bremont Supermarine 300m GMT, they’ve doubled down on a commitment to both field-ready performance and a dash of luxury.

(Niklas Soderlund for Bremont/Courtesy of Bremont)

The famed British tool watchmaker looked to what it calls the “diverse and unforgiving rugged landscapes of Iceland” in designing its latest field-ready watch, and the results are nothing short of visually striking and memorable. With names like Tundra Green and Glacier Blue, each watch calls to mind a natural marvel found in the wild northern country (the sort of landscape where a Bremont watch would prove mighty useful).

(Bremont)

Each timepiece is finished with a distinctive linear gradient dial, one further accented by contrasting orange GMT hands and markers on the “Glacier” and “Tundra” editions of the rugged-meets-refined dive watch.

(Bremont)

A 24-hour bi-directional bezel on each watch further cements its utility as one meant to criss-cross the globe in tasteful, adventurous fashion. Fittingly, each timepiece was put to the test within the harsh environs of Iceland itself, and as Bremont says, the locale embodies “the resilience and adventure inherent in every Bremont timepiece.”

(Bremont)

Enthusiasts should note that the “Ember Red” edition is exclusive to Bremont boutiques, and as the watchmaker notes, it’s “a striking and unique piece within the Supermarine line-up. SuperLuminova indices, plus hours, minutes and seconds markers, offer visibility in extreme conditions, while the GMT hand is coated in white SuperLuminova.

(Bremont)

Bremont bills the new trio of GMT models as perfect for those in the market for a “high-performance tool watch,” one with some serious style points to match. It follows on the heels of last month’s Bremont Supermarine Ceramic release, which drew inspiration and utility from the world’s lush jungle landscapes.

(Bremont)

With 300 meters of water resistance and a hard-wearing 904L stainless steel build, the offering further deepens Bremont’s commitment to some of the toughest field and tool watches on the market. Both Glacier and Tundra editions are limited to just 500 pieces each.

(Bremont)

Meanwhile, the luxe Bremont boutique-exclusive Ember Red timepiece comes in a small run of only 200 watches. All are available right now via Bremont for $4,400, and from there, your next adventure is up to you, since your watch is certainly up to the challenge.