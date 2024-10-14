Bremont Launches Supermarine Ceramic Watches In Tactical Black & Jungle Green

Field-ready, jungle-inspired tactical timepieces.

The best tool watches on the planet are often designed with a laser-sharp focus in mind, like a flight-ready pilot’s watch or an ocean-minded dive watch. Bremont, in a change of pace, looked to the depths of the jungle and all things tactical to devise its newest watch, the Bremont Supermarine 500m Ceramic in two sleek colorways.

The British luxury watchmaker is multi-faceted in its approach to premium field watches, issuing World War II-inspired military watches and a Bremont C-Type in an homage to Jaguar, among others. Its latest release goes far afield and off-grid, with its Supermarine Collection housing “robust, reliable, and highly capable mechanical timepieces,” in this case fit for the ocean and now, the Earth’s jungles.

Available in Tactical Black ($6,450) and in Jungle Green (priced at $6,950 and limited to 250 pieces), the watches have proven tough as nails in real-world testing by former Royal Marine, current Bremont ambassador and explorer-scientist Aldo Kane.

Kane was particularly impressed with the performance of the new 43mm, hard-wearing Bremont Supermarine in a highly durable, full ceramic build. “I have probably taken my Bremont to more places on the planet than anyone else, and the Supermarine has performed incredibly on my jungle missions this year,” Kane said. “The forest is the great equalizer. It crushes egos, builds resilience, and hones a deep connection to the natural world. If you can operate in the jungle, you can operate anywhere.”

The precisely shaped mono-block ceramic build represents a first for the British watchmaker, and carries on its mission to “craft the best tool watches for the most arduous environments.” In a further quest for innovative materials, Bremont noted that “it was soon clear to us that the untouchable qualities of ceramic would be perfect for the all-conditions tool watch we had in mind.”

Super Luminova-coated indices deliver maximum visibility in extreme conditions, while a quick-drying NATO strap (along with a rubber strap option) seems especially well-suited for off-grid adventures. Kane’s adventures on undisclosed scientific missions have proven a vital testing ground for the new timepiece, the watchmaker said, and if looks are to be believed, this rugged, durable offering should stand up to just about any challenge across the globe.