Bremont’s Supermarine 500m Dive Watch Gets A Crisp White Dial For Summer

The new white-dial edition of the Supermarine timepiece brings a fresh, elevated aesthetic to a high-performance classic.

(Bremont)

Following the recent launch of their black-dial Supermarine 500m, British watchmaker Bremont is expanding its acclaimed dive watch collection with a striking new white-dial edition. This latest timepiece builds on the Supermarine’s horological legacy of durability, legibility, and high performance, offering a fresh aesthetic that’s perfect for upgrading your summer style.

(Bremont)

The new 43mm watch is crafted from 904L steel, a premium, corrosion-resistant alloy known for its superior hardness and durability. This robust case design features a sleek, symmetrical profile with integrated crown and bezel guards, maintaining the collection’s signature rugged engineering. A black ceramic uni-directional bezel with a textured insert provides a sharp contrast, framing the new star of the show: a textured white dial.

(Bremont)

The newly-released white dial introduces a clean yet dynamic canvas, with a subtle 3D wave pattern inspired by the ocean’s surface. Bold blue Super-LumiNova indexes and Bremont’s signature sword hands ensure optimum legibility in all conditions, emitting a powerful blue glow for clear visibility in low light or at ocean depths. This commitment to legibility is a hallmark of the Supermarine collection, which is engineered for the demands of professional divers.

(Bremont)

With a water resistance of 500 meters and a helium escape valve, the Supermarine 500m is built for deep-sea endurance. The watch is powered by Bremont’s BB64AH movement, an automatic caliber with a 56-hour power reserve and a 28,800 BPH (4Hz) frequency. The movement is visible through an engraved screw-down case back that features an image of the world’s oceans, a cool detail that reinforces the watch’s nautical heritage.

(Bremont)

The watch comes with a choice of straps, including Bremont’s quick-release Supermarine bracelet in 904L steel. This bracelet, which first appeared on the Supermarine 300m in 2024, features a comfortable and fluid design with infinity-shaped links in alternating satin and polished finishes. For wearers seeking a more tactical or casual look, a military-inspired chevron rubber strap or a woven NATO strap are also available.

Bremont CEO Davide Cerrato said of his brand’s latest watch release, “This new white dial edition of the Supermarine 500m brings a fresh, elevated aesthetic to our most capable dive watch. It combines technical excellence with refined elegance. This is a timepiece designed to perform at depth while standing out above the water.”

Bremont’s white-dialed Supermarine 500m is available now, starting at $4,700 with a NATO or rubber strap, and $5,000 for the steel bracelet version.