Bugatti & Bentley Showcase Home Furnishings At Milan Design Week

Supercar-inspired interiors.

Luxury home furnishings and exotic automakers might seem like strange bedfellows, except at Milan Design Week. There, the Venn diagram is a circle, so to speak: Bugatti and Bentley just put their own mark on high-end furniture with new home collections.

(Bugatti)

At the Palazzo Chiesa, Bugatti looked to translate its design language from the new Bugatti Mistral into one’s living room, with bold, elegant and futuristic lines all the rage.

(Bugatti)

The collection covers every home furnishing need, seemingly, from a modular sofa to loveseats, a dining table and chairs, with the “Type_5” chairs in particular underscoring Bugatti’s automotive heritage.

(Bugatti)

How so? Those chairs happen to be made from hand-painted aluminum and carbon fiber. Other luxe materials dot the collection, including silk, wool, leather and European cashmere.

Even a handsome desk looks pulled from the future, or right from the design world of Bugatti.

(Bugatti)

And Bugatti wasn’t the only automaker to get in on the action in terms of translating open-road style to home offerings.

(Bentley)

Bentley debuted its first-ever home office furniture collection, another suitably luxe offering that uses dynamic forms and speedy lines.

And while its newest offering might be a “black wing” version of the Bentley Bentayga, its home collection is worth a closer look, too.

(Bentley)

The bold Wilton desk (designed by Francesco Forcellini) stands out in particular, a stunning piece available in multiple bespoke finishes.

(Bentley)

A refined office chair, a modular sofa and a sophisticated, stylish bed also harken back to Bentley’s luxurious design aesthetic.

The rarified world of high-end auto meeting the exclusive world of luxury furniture, as it turns out, makes sense both on paper and in person. Make some space in your living room for a whole new, auto-inspired look.