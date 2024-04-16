Bentley Bentayga Gets Dark With ‘S Black Edition’

It’s the first Bentley vehicle to feature black-tinted wings in 105 years.

(Bentley)

Bentley rarely stalls out, be it introducing (possibly) the world’s fastest four-door or designing a luxury Scotch with The Macallan. They’re not afraid to shift into higher gear, as evidenced by the first appearance of black Bentley wings on a new car.

(Bentley)

The Bentayga S Black Edition gets the rare black wing treatment, marking a curve in the road after 105 years of iconic Bentley silver wings.

(Bentley)

And at first glance, the results are as stylish and eye-catching as the rest of Bentley’s hard-charging designs.

(Bentley)

The Bentayga’s exterior boasts 22-inch black-painted wheels, dark-tint headlamps and a bold design aesthetic befitting, say, Bruce Wayne in his off-duty hours.

(Bentley)

Equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that cranks out 540 horsepower, the Bentayga S Black Edition gets even cooler when drivers consider customization options to kit-out the already-impressive exterior.

(Bentley)

Drivers can personalize their ride with seven accent color choices, each adding a certain sort of flair and style to the smooth-cruising SUV.

(Bentley)

Contrast detailing also accents the Beluga leather of the tech-forward interior’s clean lines, while three available premium audio systems offer crystal-clear sound.

(Bentley)

Bentley also detailed the impressive ride with a new carbon fiber weave throughout. On the performance front, the Bentayga S Black Edition is also engineered to hit 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, topping out at 180 mph.

(Bentley)

Bentley is certainly no stranger to elevated attention to detail, style, luxury or sporty performance (yes, all at once). And while there’s much more to love about the newest take on the Bentley Bentayga than its impressive “black wing” update, a little change goes a long way.