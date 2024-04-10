Bulgari Unveils World’s Thinnest Wristwatch

The superlatively slender chronograph clocks in at a thickness of just 1.7 mm.

Consistency is king among icons of the watch world, but to continually push, pull and shrink the boundaries of watchmaking is another feat entirely. Bulgari has mastered that approach, at least when it comes to making the thinnest, most minimal watches on the planet.

Back in 2022, Bulgari debuted an impossibly thin, 1.8-mm Octo Finissimo that broke records as the world’s thinnest wristwatch for the eighth time in the brand’s history. Coinciding with Watches and Wonders 2024, they’ve upped the ante once again.

The Octo Finissimo line, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has broken its own record with a COSC-certified chronometer that clocks in (pun intended) at just 1.7 mm thick.

Just earlier this year, Bulgari also debuted a new take on the Bulgari Octo Finissimo at LVMH Watch Week, but the latest Octo release stays closer to form, complete with a bold, skeletonized design.

Accordingly, the new OSC edition retails in a suitably slim allotment of just 20 pieces with a hefty price tag of $529,000 each.

The Octo Finissimo line is far from finished though, and one only imagines how slender its case can get.

The Ultra Platinum edition of the Octo Finissimo, meanwhile, fetches even more at $546,000 and boasts a satin-polished platinum bracelet.

As if things weren’t complicated, precise and intricate enough, the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Manual in DLC-Treated Titanium joins Bulgari’s lineup, treating titanium with a black DLC finish for minimal, stylish looks aplenty.

Each Octo debut is crisply designed, dressy and refined in its own way, but the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon in Rose Gold looks to be in another class entirely.

In addition to the handsome satin-polished rose gold case, it features a 68SK manufacture manual winding mechanical movement and, naturally, an ultra-thin design.

A template as clean and classy as the Octo Finissimo, in spite of its otherworldly thinness, offers plenty of room to tweak design details, movements and finishes. Watch closely to see what Bulgari does next, or you might miss it.