Bulova Channels Classic Chronograph Style With Two New Watches

To step into the future with a stylish watch on your wrist, you actually have to go back to the 1940s to find inspiration for Bulova’s two newest timepieces. Two new chronographs are joining the Joseph Bulova Collection, based off one of the legendary watchmakers’ first chronograph watches from 80 years ago.

Perhaps it’s because of the timeless, vintage inspiration that these two new watches also happen to fall squarely in the realm of finely crafted, modern dress watches for the modern man. What that means for you, in short, is that you’ve just found your new favorite timepiece.

Take your pick between a crisp black dial with rose gold accents on a textured black strap (our personal favorite), or reach instead for a sharp white dial option with blue tone accents. Rest easy knowing that you really can’t go wrong either way.

As an added bonus and a touch of history, the interior of the leather strap features an engraving of founder Joseph Bulova’s signature. The case is also nicely sized for today’s tailored looks, clocking in at 42mm and featuring a domed sapphire crystal for a distinctive finish.

The Swiss movement (the SW500 25-jewel Swiss automatic 6-hand chronograph movement, to be exact) is precise and finely crafted. The watch itself is made in Switzerland -- where else would you find one of the best new dress watches on the market, after all?

We also appreciate the day and date window on the dial itself, plus the telemeter markings for some added depth. It’s finished off with an exhibition caseback, all the better to see what really makes these sharp watches tick.

And like all Bulova watches, you’re getting a nice mix of distinctive style, heritage and history at an agreeable price: Each watch retails for $2,495 at Bulova. Beware, because only 350 timepieces are available. A word to the wise: Hurry up and snag yourself a piece of wearable history that you’ll have for years to come.