Carhartt WIP Gives Workwear A High-Fashion Edge With Fall/Winter 2025 Lookbook

Photographer Léa Ceheivi showcased Carhartt WIP looks in eye-catching camo, plus rich earthen tones and vivid shades of red and mustard for the colder months.

The familiar in menswear offers an air of reliability and utility you can count on, and Carhartt WIP uses that lens to give tried-and-true workwear favorites a luxe reboot for the season ahead. The just-dropped Carhartt WIP Fall/Winter 2025 Lookbook showcases a brand in motion, breathing new life into time-tested silhouettes.

Carhartt WIP has been a tastemaking distant relative of Carhartt (note that Carhartt isn’t its parent company) since WIP’s 1994 founding by Edwin Faeh. The company’s first store opened in London in 1997, where workwear jackets and trusty canvas and denim pants (this time with a suitably edgy finish for fall) are still very much in vogue among taste-making skaters, models, DJ’s and more.

When it comes to Carhartt WIP’s accessible high-fashion take on the instantly recognizable ‘C’ logo, the brand says it’s important to note the company “engages with different cultural spheres: from Detroit and Berlin’s symbiotic techno scenes, to skateboarding and its communities that span Paris, New York, and Seoul, to the contemporary art world,” the brand said.

Carhartt WIP has also lent its keen eye to retooled silhouettes ranging from a new spin on the Converse Chuck Taylor to the iconoclast look of the Clarks Wallabee in recent years, cementing the brand’s status as a fashionable icon.

If you’re heading anywhere with a scene this fall, consider wearing a piece (or two, or three) from the forthcoming Carhartt WIP fall drop. The Carhartt WIP Spring/Summer 2025 Collection featured a similar sense of respect for the past, and a range of trusty Carhartt WIP favorites remain intact for fall/winter 2025, including retooled versions of the Carhartt WIP Detroit Jacket, which features 12oz. organic cotton construction for a sturdy finish.

Noted fashion photographer Léa Ceheivi shot the lookbook, highlighting Carhartt WIP looks in eye-catching camo, plus rich earthen tones and vivid shades of red and mustard for the colder months. The photographer’s eye for the avant-garde offers a contrast to an industrial skyline backdrop. Within the collection itself, workwear silhouettes like double-knee carpenter pants, a thick-knit logo hoodie and a variety of Carhartt WIP fleece vests and chore coats get a revamped look ahead of the brisk fall and winter months, too.

Houndstooth wool and classic railroad striping add a shot of pattern to scarves and shirting within the offering, while a houndstooth wool chore coat is perhaps the most impressive piece on offer. There’s no word yet as to when the new Carhartt WIP Fall/Winter 2025 collection will be available online, but expect lighter-weight pieces (especially workwear tees) to roll out via the Carhartt WIP online store in the coming month.