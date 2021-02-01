Carhartt and Converse Team For Weatherproof Chuck 70 Limited Editions

Super durable canvas in Carhartt's Hamilton Brown or Olive Green Camouflage toughens up these rugged all-weather high-tops.
Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Icons (1)

Carharrt's Work in Progress (WIP) streetwear branch has toughened up the iconic Chuck 70 with weatherproof Gore-Texhunting-inspired blaze orange, recycled workwear, and now, classic woodland and camouflage print.

Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Icons (1)

The latest meeting of the outfitter and Nike-owned brand sees the basketball-bred high-top in two colorways—olive camo in reference to other Carhartt WIP collections, and the same Hamilton Brown hue featured on Carhartt's double-knee pant, active jacket and other garments. 

Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Icons (4)

Both feature a hefty 12-ounce canvas construction to provide extra durability and a more premium feel than present in standard Chuck 70s. The added cushioning of an OrthoLite insole offers long-haul comfort for the wearer. 

Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Icons (3)

Extra attention to detail is seen in the inclusion of subtle vintage license plates and co-branded footbeds. The Hamilton Brown gets a color-matched outsole, while the camouflaged variant's tread is black.

Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Icons (2)

Priced at $115, the Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Icons is available online now.

No image description

Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Icons Promo
