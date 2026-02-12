The Casio G-Shock ‘Origami Made’ Is Inspired By The Art Of Japanese Paper Folding

The digital watchmaker’s first origami-inspired timepieces blend brawny construction with elegant textures.

(G-Shock)

Casio’s G-Shock is getting crafty with its new Origami Made collection, which aims to fuse the delicate aesthetics of traditional Japanese paper folding with the famously rugged watchmaker’s rough-and-tumble design ethos.

The lineup spotlights the DW5600RGM-1 and DW6900RGM-5, two classic models that utilize G-Shock’s most recognizable silhouettes to celebrate the centuries-old art form. The blacked-out, squared-off 5600 Series version boasts the burly DNA of the very first G-Shock that launched in 1987, while the rounded 6900 Series, which originated in 1995, gets an eye-catching white hue.

Both models feature intricate, origami-inspired details that mirror technical aspects of the ancient Japanese paper art, including dotted line patterns on the bezel and band. The watch surfaces are finished with a distinctive texture inspired by washi, a traditional Japanese paper known for its durability and visual depth. G-Shock’s origami-themed glow-up is just the latest heritage Japanese reference from the Tokyo-based brand that has previously sought horological inspiration from ancient samurai warriors.

(G-Shock)

Both retro-modern models offer starkly contrasting visual choices for collectors. The DW6900RGM-5’s white band and bezel are complemented by dark stitch-print graphics, while the DW5600RGM-1’s blackened palette is embellished with lighter stitches.

(G-Shock)

Old-school origami symbolism plays a notable role here, too, with the watches incorporating a crane motif. The avian symbol of the paper art tradition appears as a graphic on the LED backlight when illuminated and is engraved on the case back of both timepieces.

(G-Shock)

Naturally, these affordable everyday watches are built absurdly tough with G-Shock’s signature shock-resistant housing and 200-meter water resistance. The expected array of functional features is all here too, including a 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, a multi-function alarm, and a Super Illuminator LED backlight. Both timepieces are available now at select retailers, G-Shock’s Soho Store in downtown Manhattan, and at Casio’s official website for $165.