This G-SHOCK Watch Duo Draws Inspiration From Ancient Samurai Warriors & Modern A.I.

Rugged luxury at its finest.

The ways of the past can forge the future, at least as far as your wrist game is concerned: Iron samurai armor serves as the backbone of a duo of hard-wearing, luxe and seriously limited-edition G-SHOCK MRBG2000 watches.

The time-honored heritage of “kurogane-iro” makes for positively striking results when translated into G-SHOCK’s famously technical yet elevated watches, each seemingly stronger than the last. Both the MRGB2000BG-3A and MRGB2000RG-3A take cues from iron’s deep blue-green shade when heated to be fashioned into armor. Each watch, the iconic Japanese watchmaker said, rests within “the heart of Japanese craftsmanship with the meticulous attention to construction, function, materials, and finishes that is the hallmark of MR-G.”

G-SHOCK has been busy in the way of innovation: The company just used A.I. to deliver a better, stronger take on the MTGB4000, according to a report from Men’s Journal. The new technology updated the watch’s structural design and performance, evolving the famed G-SHOCK Dual Core Guard in the process. The company had previously used A.I. in the design process for a refined 18-karat gold build of its partially A.I.-designed Dream Project #2 watch, which was announced in December 2023.

Unlike the slightly dressy nature of G-SHOCK’s all-steel watches, the duo of new additions to the MR-G line deliver lightweight yet tough performance in a strong titanium package. Those specs include both a titanium band and the diamond-like carbon-coated (DLC) titanium case. Each is billed as a “stunning timepiece from the MR-G line, the pinnacle of the G-SHOCK brand,” with the proper specs (and a $3,300 price tag) to match.

G-SHOCK’s tough-as-nails yet surprisingly light clad guard technology offers shock and water resistance, all the better for keeping each intricately crafted dial in fine form: Look closely at both G-SHOCK MRBG2000 watches and note indices that nod to the curvature of Japanese samurai swords, while the outer edge of the dial is textured to mimic the look of a Japanese folding fan. The effect is remarkable, detailed and refined, even as the hard-working 49mm case diameter offers unmistakable style and edge on the wrist.

Radio-controlled calibration and Bluetooth pairing capability offer an expert technological advantage to this adventure-ready timepiece, as each also boasts 200 meters of water resistance. Electrical resistance is further taken care of with a gold-plated retainer plate, while the legendary Japanese watchmaker used double-hardening processes and Sallaz polishing to carefully refine its anti-reflective sapphire crystal.

Sturdy, impossibly strong and yet precisely crafted down to the last detail, G-SHOCK Tough Solar technology provides solar-powered battery life, and the hands of each watch even moving when not exposed to light, all the better to prolong the utility of the latest performance-minded MR-G watch release.

Both the MRGB2000BG-3A and MRGB2000RG-3A appear to be selling quickly online at G-SHOCK (again, for an accessible price tag of $3,300), it’s ultimately not hard to see why: The duo represents “the embodiment of the strength, beauty, and precision that come to life when Japanese technology meets Japanese aesthetics,” G-SHOCK said. Act now to secure your next investment-level adventure watch.