This One-Of-A-Kind G-SHOCK Watch Was Designed Using A.I. Tech

A tech-savvy collector’s timepiece.

(G-SHOCK)

Rugged Casio G-SHOCK watches almost need no introduction: The brand’s utility is near-legendary, with 40 years of history to back it up. But raising the bar even further for such an illustrious occasion requires an ace up one’s sleeve.

For G-SHOCK, that meant going where no watch brand has ever tread before: Enlisting the use of A.I., combined with human design elements, to dream up an entirely new watch.

The G-SHOCK “Dream Project #2” G-D001 is unlike any watch G-SHOCK has ever produced (to say the very least), and that extends well beyond the stunning 18-karat gold exterior build.

Human designers developed a framework for the timepiece, and then an A.I. system went to work, using four decades of G-SHOCK data to “generate a 3D model optimized for factors including structural strength, material characteristics, and processing methods,” the watchmaker said.

Further revisions and fine-tuning were done manually following the A.I.’s own framework, while components like the band and the bezel were refined further and finished using handcrafted methods typically found in the world of fine jewelry.

Oh, and the final result is a true gem, a one-of-one offering that boasts a transparent, dial-less design and a classically sized 45mm case diameter.

The overall effect is true to G-SHOCK’s design DNA, but the finished product is undeniably luxurious.

Within, there’s a one-of-one movement powered in part by solar technology commonly found in satellites.

Accordingly, it’s heading to the auction block on December 9th as part of the Philips New York Watch Auction: NINE, which sees the futuristic timepiece taking place of pride alongside rarities from Bulgari, URWERK and more.

It’s also housed in a special-edition display case with a slide-ready front design and an interior LED light for displaying this remarkable timepiece.

As G-SHOCK says, this timepiece might be “without parallel anywhere in the world,” and that lofty sentiment certainly seems to hold true. How much it might fetch at auction is anyone’s guess, but the final asking price might just be out of this world.