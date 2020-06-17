G-Shock Honors 'Dragon Ball Z' With Rugged Limited Edition Watch

Casio

Casio is honoring the hero of Japanese anime series Dragon Ball Z with a truly eye-popping edition of their rugged G-Shock analog-digital wristwatch.

The two Japanese institutions joined forces to create a bold timepiece with a 3D fluorescent orange case and band, protagonist Goku's four-star ball motif, and a "Z" at the three o'clock position.

Casio

Other flourishes derived from the popular series include a DBZ logo on the caseback, a bright orange LED backlight, and branded packaging.

Casio

Hypebeast picked up the collaborative timepiece from the World G-Shock webstore, where few other specs were listed. It's based on the GA-110, so it stands to reason that the model's core features like shock, water and magnetic resistance, a full auto-calendar, two-year battery life, 1/1000-second stopwatch, and 29 pre-loaded time zones have been retained.

Casio

This isn't the first time G-Shock has worked with an entertainment franchise. The brand previously teamed up with Bruce Lee's estate to create an MR-G series watch that featured multiple nods to the Hong Kong cinema icon's greatest hits and martial arts philosophy.

Casio

The G-Shock x Bruce Lee MR-G was produced in extremely limited quantities and retailed at brick-and-mortar locations exclusively, but the Dragon Ball Z edition will be available online for $250 beginning July 22.