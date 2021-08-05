Channel James Bond With These Stylish Tailored Swim Trunks

Myles Apparel

If you’ve made it this far through summer with style top of mind, now is no time to take your foot off your gas, even when it comes to dressing for more leisurely pursuits. For example: Some much-needed time in the sun, on the water or at a pool, should be approached as a stylish occasion worth celebrating.

Enter the best swim trunks for the dog days of summer, and ditch that old pair you’ve had for years. The right swim trunks hew more closely to tailored shorts than baggy, multi-pocketed swim trunks from years past. In fact, there are suitably sharp options that even, say, 007 himself might approve of you wearing.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You deserve luxury and style in all facets of your life, swimwear included. Fight back against the dog days of summer with swimwear that you can be proud to wear outside the water, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Myles Apparel Sutro Swim Trunks

Myles Apparel

If you really want iconic swimwear inspiration, look towards a laid-back Sean Connery, decked out in trim blue trunks as James Bond. Translate that classic style into the 21st century with these quick-drying, 5-inch inseam swim trunks with a clean cut. Wear them away from the water with a French Terry toweling polo, because we think you-know-who would approve. $78

Orlebar Brown Setter Swim Trunks

Orlebar Brown

Let’s really amp things up a notch as far as high-quality, premium swimwear is concerned. Orlebar Brown’s Setter Swim Trunks were indeed worn quite famously by Bond himself onscreen in Skyfall, and while the special-edition set named for the movie mostly sold out, the Setter silhouette still works for those who can’t get enough of Bond...James Bond. $245

J. Crew Printed Stretch Swim Trunks

J. Crew

Save a bit on your swim trunks and splurge on your next beachside getaway (or at least a round of cocktails) with this affordable patterned pair from J. Crew. The print is eye-catching without overdoing it, and the use of recycled nylon in crafting this pair makes these a purchase you can feel good about. $69.50

Acne Studios Warrick Mid-Length Swim Shorts

Acne Studios

One way to shake up the doldrums of summer? With some bold color on the water, courtesy of these nicely cut, mid-length swim shorts. The quick-drying shell fabric, plus a design akin to regular drawstring shorts, means you can wear them at the beach bar with ease, too. $150

Todd Snyder x Birdwell 310 Board Shorts

Todd Snyder x Birdwell

A famed menswear designer teams up with an iconic swim brand, and the result is a pair of board shorts that just won’t quit. These USA-made swim trunks are cut and sewn using Birdwell’s iconic, proprietary fabric, the kind that lifeguards and surfers have depended on for years. Add in the fact that they celebrate Snyder’s 10th anniversary at the helm of his own brand, and you’ve got your next pair of summer swim trunks. $168