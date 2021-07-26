Converse and Rick Owens Reveal 'DRKSHDW TURBODRK' Chuck 70s

"I want to help release the freak kids the way the Converse-wearing Ramones did for me."

Among the boldest—and perhaps even strangest—reimagining of the Converse Chuck 70s was born of the sneaker brand's latest collaboration with fashion designer Rick Owens.

The two standout elements of the DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 are anything but subtle. Owens' toe is squared off and split laterally, creating a line of separation that continues rearward throughout the outsole.

"I have been presenting (and personally wearing) platform boots in the past few seasons that have a square toe grill,” Owens told Hypebeast of the square toe. “Distorting the iconic Converse toe into this shape drew it into my current world.”

His second major contribution is the massively extended and boldly branded tongue, which heightens the shoe's profile significantly. If the high-top version is too much shoe, the DRKSHDW TURBODRK design is also available as an Ox cut.

“I will be embedded into the social fabric in a new way by aligning myself with a global brand like Converse,” Owens explained of his decision to collaborate.

“This might allow me to share my enthusiasm for a more tolerant and inclusive personal aesthetic to more people. I want to help release the freak kids the way the Converse-wearing Ramones did for me.”

The Converse x Rick Owens DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 drops globally on both the brand and designer's webstores on July 27.