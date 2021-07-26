Converse and Rick Owens Reveal 'DRKSHDW TURBODRK' Chuck 70s

"I want to help release the freak kids the way the Converse-wearing Ramones did for me."
Converse x Rick Owens Chuck 70 Promo

Among the boldest—and perhaps even strangest—reimagining of the Converse Chuck 70s was born of the sneaker brand's latest collaboration with fashion designer Rick Owens.

Converse x Rick Owens (4)

The two standout elements of the DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 are anything but subtle. Owens' toe is squared off and split laterally, creating a line of separation that continues rearward throughout the outsole. 

Converse x Rick Owens (1)

"I have been presenting (and personally wearing) platform boots in the past few seasons that have a square toe grill,” Owens told Hypebeast of the square toe. “Distorting the iconic Converse toe into this shape drew it into my current world.”

Converse_x_DRKSHDW_TurboDrk__172344C_3_original

His second major contribution is the massively extended and boldly branded tongue, which heightens the shoe's profile significantly. If the high-top version is too much shoe, the DRKSHDW TURBODRK design is also available as an Ox cut. 

Converse x Rick Owens (6)

“I will be embedded into the social fabric in a new way by aligning myself with a global brand like Converse,” Owens explained of his decision to collaborate. 

“This might allow me to share my enthusiasm for a more tolerant and inclusive personal aesthetic to more people. I want to help release the freak kids the way the Converse-wearing Ramones did for me.”

Converse x Rick Owens (3)

The Converse x Rick Owens DRKSHDW TURBODRK Chuck 70 drops globally on both the brand and designer's webstores on July 27. 

