Converse Reveals ‘Most Premium Chuck Taylors Ever Made’

The Converse Chuck Taylor First String gives the legendary sneakers a refined new look.

(Converse)

Don’t underestimate the value of taking a closer look at a true style icon, and then carefully revamping said icon: Innovation leads the way in the just-launched Converse Chuck Taylor First String, a bold and retooled take on a legendary silhouette.

(Converse)

Called “the most premium Chucks we’ve ever made” by the Nike-owned sneaker giant, the game-changing kicks now get a series of tech-savvy and premium upgrades that manage to make the timeless high-top sneaker even better.

(Converse)

The Chuck Taylor high-top has proved itself malleable in matters of style in the best way possible, including a recent Our Legacy x Converse Chuck Taylor reboot, but this new offering sees the footwear brand stepping onto a new pathway. A Vibram outsole offers better traction rebound and support, while a wider toe box and Nike’s signature Air Insole technology deliver previously unheard-of Chuck Taylor comfort, all the while “preserving the purest expression of Converse design while propelling it forward,” the company said.

(Converse)

A trio of new expressions give the Chuck Taylor First String line some serious heft in matters of style and performance. Of the reboot, Converse says it’s “not trying to reinvent the form — it’s reminding you of why the form of the Chuck matters in the first place.” That’s certainly lofty (if not accurate) praise for the instantly recognizable silhouette, which now uses a 1950s-inspired heel bumper graphic logo and ventilation eyelets that also reference the same era. Nike sockliner technology in the interior offers serious comfort, for good measure.

(Converse)

The kicks also now boast a shorter toe cap for a more modern look, plus a wider, deco-stitch heel stay that further references vintage Converse styles. Midsole taping is also given greater height and thickness for added comfort and stability, while the Converse Chuck Taylor First String comes in three handsome fabrications: Thick vintage canvas, premium leather and a jacquard knit, patterned option for maximum style points. Each features a leather-lined interior and a variety of different finishing touches based on the exterior material selected.

(Converse)

Even the delivery of your choice of the Converse Chuck Taylor First String trio is elevated, featuring a dust bag alongside a heavyweight box, along with hang tags and a guide to the new world of Chuck Taylor First String sneakers.

(Converse)

Accordingly, Converse is presenting these kicks in suitably rare fashion: They’re available only through eight North American retailers (including KITH and Haven), along with fewer than 30 global retailers. Pricing for the newly available Converse Chuck Taylor First String starts at $225 for its canvas offering, and $250 for its two other editions. A tried-and-true classic now has the modern tech chops to match, and sneakerheads should take note.