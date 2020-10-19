These Converse Limited Edition Chuck 70s Are 2 Sneakers in One

Converse

This Feng Chen Wang-designed Converse Chuck 70 is a culmination that began two years ago, when the Chinese-born, London-based fashionista deconstructed and reassembled 30 Chuck pairs in layered "high-concept" forms that were presented during her show in Shanghai.



Converse

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The showcase prompted the Nike-owned basketball sneaker brand to collaborate with Wang on a similarly unique sneaker that would resonate with wider audiences, and the result is the Chuck 70 2-in-1.

Converse

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The base white shoe's organic canvas overlay, double-layered foxing tape, and outsole are actually sourced from a larger size of shoe, creating a throughline focused on the numeral "2."

Converse

The theme continues with a double-lace loop, while Wang's namesake text logo appears on heel, sockliner and laces. In addition to a bold layered aesthetic, the extra material also offers more flex in each step in comparison to the standard Chuck 70.

Converse

The finalized color palette of either persimmon orange or black aim to demonstrate "the cohesion between Wang’s deconstructed ethos and the classic Converse silhouette."

Converse

Priced at $164.01 (£140), the Converse x Feng Chen Wang Chuck 70 2-in-1 launches online October 20.