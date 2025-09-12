Dior Taps Actresses Greta Lee & Mikey Madison As Latest Brand Ambassadors

Dior designer Jonathan Anderson previously worked with Sabrina Carpenter, Mia Goth, Natalia Vodianova and Anya Taylor-Joy.

(GRETA LEE © DAVID SIMS/DIOR)

Dior has tappedTron: Ares actress Greta Lee as a house brand ambassador, just days after bestowing that same fashionable honor upon Oscar-winning Anora star Mikey Madison.WWD reports that Lee teased the announcement by wearing several striking Dior looks at the Venice Film Festival, including a custom black satin and green organza cocoon dress with an oversized bow to the premiere of A House of Dynamite.

Dior designer Jonathan Anderson has previously crafted red carpet-ready outfits for celebrities and models including Sabrina Carpenter, Mia Goth and Natalia Vodianova, as well as ambassadors Anya Taylor-Joy, Jisoo, Anna Sawai, Camille Cottin and Beatrice Borromeo.

(MIKEY MADISON © DAVID SIMS/DIOR)

Anderson’s relationship with Lee dates back to his previous job as creative director of Loewe, where he cast the Past Lives andThe Morning Show actress in several ad campaigns. “Greta possesses a natural instinct for dressing. She is everything that I imagine the Dior woman to be: talented, exciting, empathetic and she’s great fun to be around,” Anderson told WWD.

Lee, who appears in next month’s sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares, said: “I’m beyond honored to step into this new role as a Dior ambassador — a brand that’s pure magic and legendary in every way. To be part of this legacy, especially with Jonathan Anderson at the creative helm, feels like destiny,” Lee said.