Dior Taps Actresses Greta Lee & Mikey Madison As Latest Brand Ambassadors
Dior designer Jonathan Anderson previously worked with Sabrina Carpenter, Mia Goth, Natalia Vodianova and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Dior has tappedTron: Ares actress Greta Lee as a house brand ambassador, just days after bestowing that same fashionable honor upon Oscar-winning Anora star Mikey Madison.WWD reports that Lee teased the announcement by wearing several striking Dior looks at the Venice Film Festival, including a custom black satin and green organza cocoon dress with an oversized bow to the premiere of A House of Dynamite.
Dior designer Jonathan Anderson has previously crafted red carpet-ready outfits for celebrities and models including Sabrina Carpenter, Mia Goth and Natalia Vodianova, as well as ambassadors Anya Taylor-Joy, Jisoo, Anna Sawai, Camille Cottin and Beatrice Borromeo.
Anderson’s relationship with Lee dates back to his previous job as creative director of Loewe, where he cast the Past Lives andThe Morning Show actress in several ad campaigns. “Greta possesses a natural instinct for dressing. She is everything that I imagine the Dior woman to be: talented, exciting, empathetic and she’s great fun to be around,” Anderson told WWD.
Lee, who appears in next month’s sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares, said: “I’m beyond honored to step into this new role as a Dior ambassador — a brand that’s pure magic and legendary in every way. To be part of this legacy, especially with Jonathan Anderson at the creative helm, feels like destiny,” Lee said.